Yemen airstrike: Saudi-led coalition targets and air bombs capital

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the countrys capital, Sanaa. Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemens capital since September 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 08:35 IST
A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country's capital, Sanaa. Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.

The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemen's capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

