Ban on entry of trucks in Delhi extended till Nov 30

Delhi government's Department of Environment and Forests extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities till November 30, as per the official order. CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities will also be allowed to enter Delhi, adds the order.

The decision has been taken on the basis of prediction of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi which says that "the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of very poor category on November 27 and November 28 and the air quality for subsequent five days is also likely to remain in the very poor category, though gradual improvement is likely from November 27 till November 30." Earlier, as per the direction issued by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, entry of trucks was banned till today.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 386 in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has once again decided to reimpose a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)