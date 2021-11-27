SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Lunch-Day 3

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham not out 82 Will Young c sub (KS Bharat) b Ashwin 89 Kane Williamson lbw b Yadav 18 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-4, W-1) 8 Total: (For 2 wickets in 85.3 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-151, 2-197 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-5-30-0, Umesh Yadav 11.3-3-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 28-7-57-1, Ravindra Jadeja 20-6-44-0, Axar Patel 14-2-33-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)