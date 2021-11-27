Left Menu

Tamil Nadu rains: 8 people dead

State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran in Chennai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state. While speaking to the media here in Chennai, Ramachandran said, "Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, out of which 3 people lost their lives yesterday. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram."

He added, "Waterlogging has been reported at 220 places in Chennai, out of which water is cleared at 34 places. The process to pump out floodwater is ongoing at 127 places." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting governor RN Ravi to discuss heavy rainfall in the state.

Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain. Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

