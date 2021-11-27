20-yr-old girl raped, murdered in Mumbai's Kurla

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kurla, informed local police on Saturday. The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials. As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," says a police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)