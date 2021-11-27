Left Menu

BMC calls meeting of senior officials over new COVID-19 Omicron variant

Amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called a meeting of senior officials today evening to discuss measures to deal with it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 13:34 IST
BMC calls meeting of senior officials over new COVID-19 Omicron variant
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called a meeting of senior officials today evening to discuss measures to deal with it. The meeting is called by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

According to BMC, the members of the COVID task force, dean of COVID hospitals, ward officers, health officers will attend the meeting. The measures and restrictions to deal with the new variants will be discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, they will also discuss testing and contact tracing of passengers coming from other countries. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the concern over the new COVID variant has increased in Mumbai and genome tests of passengers coming from South Africa will be done.

"There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view the past experience. There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said. Pednekar further urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped.

"I request everyone to maintain social distance and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
3
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021