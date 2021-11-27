Left Menu

Dehradun FRI bars entry of tourists after 11 cases of COVID-19

Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) on Saturday bars entry of tourists after the detection of 11 positive cases of COVID-19 on the campus.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:35 IST
Dehradun FRI bars entry of tourists after 11 cases of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) on Saturday bars entry of tourists after the detection of 11 positive cases of COVID-19 on the campus.

According to the Institute Director, Arun Singh Rawat, "FRI bars entry of tourists and local workers for a week following the detection of 11 COVID-19 cases at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy located on its campus."

Earlier on Friday, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar had sent a notice to the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and sought a response for violating COVID guidelines by allowing eight COVID-19 positive officers from different states into the academy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

