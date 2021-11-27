Left Menu

R K Singh, Nitish Kumar launch 2 power units in Bihar

Singh and the Bihar chief minister dedicated Stage -II 500MW of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station and Unit 1 660 MW of NTPC Barh Super Thermal Power project to the nation, a power ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 17:32 IST
R K Singh, Nitish Kumar launch 2 power units in Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister R K Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday dedicated to the nation two power generating units of 1,160 MW capacity in Barauni and Barh in Bihar. Singh and the Bihar chief minister dedicated Stage -II 500MW of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station and Unit 1 (660 MW) of NTPC Barh Super Thermal Power project to the nation, a power ministry statement said. NTPC group has an installed capacity of 7,970 MW in Bihar and another 1,980 MW is under construction.

To accelerate the development of the power sector and increase the availability of power and cost efficiencies for the larger benefit of people in the state, the Bihar government transferred Barauni Thermal Power Station to NTPC Ltd in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021