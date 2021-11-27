Left Menu

Amid concerns over 'Omicron' variant of COVID, DDMA to meet on Nov 29

Amid concerns due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Monday to take a call on international passengers, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong, informed government sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:00 IST
Amid concerns over 'Omicron' variant of COVID, DDMA to meet on Nov 29
Delhi LG Anil Baijal (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Monday to take a call on international passengers, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong, informed government sources. Experts and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to attend the meeting among others.

"They may take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong etc," government sources said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has also instructed concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any possible emergent situation.

As per government sources, Delhi LG Anil Baijal has instructed the chief secretary, police commissioner and officials concerned to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and functions and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any emergent situation. The 'Omicron' variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021