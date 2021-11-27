Amid concerns over 'Omicron' variant of COVID, DDMA to meet on Nov 29

Amid concerns due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Monday to take a call on international passengers, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong, informed government sources. Experts and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to attend the meeting among others.

"They may take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong etc," government sources said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has also instructed concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any possible emergent situation.

As per government sources, Delhi LG Anil Baijal has instructed the chief secretary, police commissioner and officials concerned to ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and functions and full preparedness in hospitals to handle any emergent situation. The 'Omicron' variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. (ANI)

