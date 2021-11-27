Left Menu

MDMA tablets, Ganja seized at Foreign Post Office in Chennai

Fifty two tablets of MDMA, also known as ecstacy drug, and three parcels containing meth crystal and ganja, totally valued at Rs 3.12 lakh, were seized from the Foreign Post Office here on Saturday, Customs officials said. The third parcel, also from U.S.A., was addressed to a person in Chennai and ganja was recovered from it, the release said

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:02 IST
MDMA tablets, Ganja seized at Foreign Post Office in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty two tablets of MDMA, also known as ecstacy drug, and three parcels containing meth crystal and ganja, totally valued at Rs 3.12 lakh, were seized from the Foreign Post Office here on Saturday, Customs officials said. The officials acted on specific information that the tablets were being sent from overseas destinations and recovered the parcels, two of which arrived from the Netherlands and the U.S.A. The first parcel had 52 green colour tablets, suspected to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) while the other one had Meth Crystal concealed in it, a press release said. Both were addressed to two residents of Madurai. Consumption of these pills alters the mood similar to the stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure. The third parcel, also from U.S.A., was addressed to a person in Chennai and ganja was recovered from it, the release said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021