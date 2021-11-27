Left Menu

J-K: Two terrorists linked with Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Awantipora

Security forces arrested two terrorist associates in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district who were allegedly linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:22 IST
J-K: Two terrorists linked with Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Awantipora
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces arrested two terrorist associates in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district who were allegedly linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). According to an official police statement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.

"They have been identified as Muzamil Ayoub Bhat and Suhail Manzoor, both are the residents of Awantipora," it said. Police have also recovered incriminating materials and ammunition including 383 rounds of AK-47 from their possession.

"It is pertinent to mention that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with HM commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition, besides, providing shelter and other logistic support to strengthen terror networks," police said. A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered in Awantipora Police Station and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021