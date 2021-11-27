J-K: Two terrorists linked with Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Awantipora

Security forces arrested two terrorist associates in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district who were allegedly linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). According to an official police statement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.

"They have been identified as Muzamil Ayoub Bhat and Suhail Manzoor, both are the residents of Awantipora," it said. Police have also recovered incriminating materials and ammunition including 383 rounds of AK-47 from their possession.

"It is pertinent to mention that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with HM commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition, besides, providing shelter and other logistic support to strengthen terror networks," police said. A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered in Awantipora Police Station and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)