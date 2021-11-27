Delhi minister Imran Hussain conducts surprise inspections of fair price shops

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday conducted surprise inspection of five fair price shops in Krishna Nagar to take stock of distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY).

During the inspection conducted along with Krishna Nagar MLA S K Bagga and senior officials of the department, the minister directed his team to take strict action against a shop found giving wheat flour in lieu of the entitled quantity of food grains to a beneficiary.

''The minister took up the matter and directed the inspecting team to take strict warranted action as per law against the FPS dealer, including seizing the record, if required. He also directed the Food Supply Officer to submit a report of the action taken by the inspecting team of the department against the FPS dealer,'' according to a statement issued by the government.

Hussain also interacted with some beneficiaries.

''The Delhi government is committed to provide free ration to all the entitled beneficiaries. Free rations are being distributed regularly by the Arvind Kejriwal government to over 72 lakh PDS card holders and those without ration card residing in Delhi,'' said Hussain while addressing the residents of the area.

''Five kg free ration is being distributed by the Delhi government to all the needy people without ration cards, including migrant workers, unorganised sector workers, workers engaged in building and construction work, domestic helpers,'' he added.

