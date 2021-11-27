Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra

A decomposed carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in the Ballarpur forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, forest department sources said. The carcass was spotted lying at compartment no 500 in the Karva beat under the Central Chanda division by forest personnel. Arvind Munde, Division Forest Officer, Central Chanda Division (CCD), said the deceased tigress had been spotted in the nearby Forest Development Development Corporation area. This is for the first time that the carcass was found under the jurisdiction of the CCD. ''Veterinary doctors have already collected the samples which will be sent to a forensic laboratory to find out the cause of the tigress' death,'' Munde added.

