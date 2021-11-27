Left Menu

Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra

A decomposed carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in the Ballarpur forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, forest department sources said. Arvind Munde, Division Forest Officer, Central Chanda Division CCD, said the deceased tigress had been spotted in the nearby Forest Development Development Corporation area.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:23 IST
Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in the Ballarpur forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, forest department sources said. The carcass was spotted lying at compartment no 500 in the Karva beat under the Central Chanda division by forest personnel. Arvind Munde, Division Forest Officer, Central Chanda Division (CCD), said the deceased tigress had been spotted in the nearby Forest Development Development Corporation area. This is for the first time that the carcass was found under the jurisdiction of the CCD. ''Veterinary doctors have already collected the samples which will be sent to a forensic laboratory to find out the cause of the tigress' death,'' Munde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021