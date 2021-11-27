Left Menu

Delhi govt transfers Rs 5,000 each to accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers

There are 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, out of which seven lakh are now registered, the deputy chief minister said.After registration, all workers can also get the benefit of schemes introduced for their welfare, he said.Six lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board and about one lakh more are in the process of getting registered.

The Delhi government on Saturday deposited Rs 5,000 each in the bank accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers who have been affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital in view of high pollution levels, according to an official statement.

Delhi has 6 lakh registered construction workers and another one lakh are in the process of getting registered. The amount will be credited to the accounts of the remaining workers in the next two days, the statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced his government's decision to provide financial assistance to the construction workers.

The assistance amount was deposited by the Kejriwal government in the accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers on Saturday. The amount will be sent to the accounts of other workers in the next two days, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is standing with construction workers at every step.

''Workers are the spinal cord of the country that strengthens the country. If the worker is standing, then our buildings are standing, the city is standing. Therefore, the honour and interests of the workers are the main priority of our government,'' he said.

Construction activities have been banned in Delhi but the city government will assist the labour brothers and sisters in every possible way, Sisodia said.

As long as the ban on construction activities continues in Delhi, the government will run registration drives through large camps to register those construction workers who are not already registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board, he said.

''This step will help the Delhi government in assisting all construction workers in Delhi. There are 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, out of which seven lakh are now registered,'' the deputy chief minister said.

After registration, all workers can also get the benefit of schemes introduced for their welfare, he said.

Six lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board and about one lakh more are in the process of getting registered. After the process of registration of these workers is completed, Rs 5,000 will also be deposited in their accounts, the statement said.

