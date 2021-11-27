Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:27 IST
Lt Governor Sinha assures full support to Bharat Scouts and Guides movement
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday assured full support of his administration to the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

The assurance was given by Sinha to a delegation of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides which called on him at the Raj Bhawan here amid the Flag Day celebrations, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor asked the delegation to host a set of activities as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He also impressed upon them to spread mass awareness regarding drug de-addiction by organising programmes across the Union Territory and helping the government fight the drug menace.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of the J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, lauded the cadets, officials and everyone associated with the movement for their selfless service to the society, the spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor assured full support of the administration to the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

He said Flag Day, also observed as Foundation Day of Bharat Scouts and Guides, is celebrated across the country on November 7 to strengthen the movement.

