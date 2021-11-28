Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme - U.S' Malley
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 03:52 IST
- Country:
- France
The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks that resume in Vienna on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the U.S.' special envoy to Iran said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
"If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it," Malley told BBC Sounds in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- The United States
- Malley
- Vienna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Inconceivable' Australia would not join U.S. to defend Taiwan - Australian defence minister
Biden says U.S. concerned about situation in Belarus
Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. entrepreneur who flew to space with actor William Shatner dies in plane crash