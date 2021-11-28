Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme - U.S' Malley

The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks that resume in Vienna on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the U.S.' special envoy to Iran said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

"If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it," Malley told BBC Sounds in an interview.

