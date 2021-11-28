Left Menu

Odisha: 25 students of govt school in Mayurbhanj test positive for COVID19

As many as 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:07 IST
Odisha: 25 students of govt school in Mayurbhanj test positive for COVID19
A visual from the government high school in Odisha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj, said, "One government girls high school. Some students had some symptoms of cough and cold. We conducted RAT. 25 students test positive for COVID-19."

"We are taking all the precautionary measures. The students are getting treatment. The health condition of students is stable. We have sanitised the school premises and the situation is under control and being monitored by our medical team," added Mishra. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021