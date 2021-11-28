Left Menu

President Kovind to attend first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a new campus and attend the first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:46 IST
President Kovind to attend first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today
Yoga Guru Ramdev (Fie Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a new campus and attend the first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today. "The entire university is dedicated to the service of the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to inaugurate its new campus and for the first convocation. It is our good fortune that we can back to society through the medium of education," Yoga Guru Ramdev told ANI.

Sharing the aim and objectives behind the university, he said, "We wants to make this the world's best university with a capacity of 1 lakh students. Through this university, we aim to create an India which will lead the world in socio-economic, political and religious spheres using Vedic knowledge and spirituality. "Patanjali has such a huge infrastructure be it in the field of science, manufacturing, innovation, research, technology, everything. We provide huge exposure to students in marketing, sales, manufacturing to agriculture," he added.

"We want to become the best university in the world. I wish that our children won't have to go to Australia, Canada, America or Europe, but the world will come here to study," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021