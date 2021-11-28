Left Menu

Heavy rainfall, waterlogging reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall, waterlogging has been reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-11-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 10:42 IST
Heavy rainfall, waterlogging reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu
Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging prevails in several parts of Chennai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall, waterlogging has been reported from several districts of Tamil Nadu. While speaking to ANI, a local, said, "We face a lot of difficulties due to continuous rain. It has also affected transport. Several areas are submerged in floodwater due to torrential rains."

"We are finding difficulties in getting food as we are not able to move out. The floodwater has entered in our homes," said another local. State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran had informed a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Earlier, on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. He briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

