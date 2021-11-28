Passenger offloaded from Guwahati-Delhi flight for unruly behaviour

A passenger from SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) was offloaded on Sunday after he repeated got off his seat and created a ruckus.

According to a SpiceJet Spokesperson," After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board. The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF."

The flight departed thereafter. (ANI)