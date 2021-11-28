Left Menu

CM Mamta Banerjee expresses grief over Nadia mishap

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolences over the death of 18 people in the Nadia road accident.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolences over the death of 18 people in the Nadia road accident. "Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time," she tweeted.

"Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims. We are beside you in this sad hour," the Chief Minister said in another tweet. As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also expressed his grief over the mishap. (ANI)

