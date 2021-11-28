Left Menu

Telangana CM to hold Cabinet meeting tomorrow

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:31 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Rao has also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements for the meeting, informed CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

