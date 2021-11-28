Telangana CM to hold Cabinet meeting tomorrow
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Rao has also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements for the meeting, informed CMO. (ANI)
