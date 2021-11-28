Yoga for everyone, not associated with particular sect, religion: President Kovind

Underlining the importance of yoga in keeping the mind and body healthy, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said yoga is for everyone and not associated with a particular sect or religion. President Kovind participated in the first convocation of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar on Sunday.

Addressing the event, President Kovind said, "Some people have a misconception that yoga is associated with a particular sect or religion. But it is not like that at all. In a true sense, yoga is a method of keeping the body and mind healthy. That is why yoga has been adopted by people from all walks of life and ideology across the world. In my belief, yoga is for everyone, yoga is for everyone." He said that that modern medical science has made amazing progress in the field of treatment with the help of many tools. "However, Ayurveda and Yoga-science have deeply contemplated and researched the best tool developed by the universe that is the human body. And through the body itself, it has developed effective ways of treatment," said President.

Highlighting the benefits of natural products, he said that the harmonious association of humans with nature is the goal of Ayurveda and Yoga. And for this harmony, it is necessary to adopt a lifestyle according to nature and do not violate natural laws. Pointing to the fact that a number of female students are more than male students in the University of Patanjali, the President said that it is a matter of happiness that the nation's daughters are playing a leading role in spreading modern education based on tradition.

Hailing Swami Ramdev, the founder of the University of Patanjali, President Kovind said the university is preparing the future generation for nation-building by giving them education based on the idea of indigenous entrepreneurship and employment generation. He said the university is marching on the path set by the National Education Policy to make India a 'Knowledge Super Power' by combining our relevant traditional knowledge with modern science. (ANI)

