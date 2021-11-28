Left Menu

OPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:45 IST
OPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News

OPEC is moving two technical meetings to later this week in order to give committees more time to evaluate the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-28/opec-moves-technical-meetings-for-time-to-review-market-rout?sref=SCAzRb9t on Sunday, citing delegates from some member countries.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is moving its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. The joint ministerial monitoring committee, which comprises representatives of the broader oil producing OPEC+ group, will meet on Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021