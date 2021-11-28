Left Menu

Singapore Airlines to resume service from Kochi on Nov 30

Singapore Airlines on Sunday announced the resumption of passenger flights from Kochi, starting from November 30.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Singapore Airlines on Sunday announced the resumption of passenger flights from Kochi, starting from November 30. The airline will operate three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) Managing Director S Suhas said that the Chairman and the board of directors have taken proactive steps to re-establish air connectivity to Kochi from all international travel hubs. "We are extremely happy to have Singapore Airlines here after a twenty-month-long hiatus. With the resumption of flights from Kochi, passengers can finally reunite with their friends and family in Singapore," the Managing Director said.

He informed that passengers arriving from Singapore will have to take the RT PCR test at Kochi airport and undergo seven days of home quarantine. "On the eighth day, the passenger has to go through more tests and continue quarantine if found covid positive," he said. CIAL now handles 185 weekly departures to The Middle East. The airport operator also facilitates flights to the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka and Male. CIAL hopes that by the end of the year the international flights' operations at Kochi airport will be back to normal, the official release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

