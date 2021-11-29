Left Menu

Delhi Police registers case against man for sexually assaulting step-daughter in Chirag Delhi

Delhi Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his step-daughter in the Chirag Delhi area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:27 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his step-daughter in the Chirag Delhi area of the national capital. As per the police, the victim used to stay in a society in Dehradun where children from poor families were living. The victim had come for a vacation at his rented house in the Chirag Delhi area from June-August this year, where her step-parents were residing.

It is alleged that during her stay in the house, the accused repeatedly assaulted her sexually. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigations and attempt to nab the accused is underway. (ANI)

