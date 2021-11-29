Heavy rains lash Trichy for third consecutive day

As rains continued to lash Trichy city for the third consecutive day, several residential neighbourhoods were inundated and residents were rescued using boats on Sunday. Heavy rains in the past three days resulted in flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

With the help of fire and rescue services personnel, the stranded residents were shifted to safe locations within the city limits. The government made the arrangements for food and other facilities. Due to incessant rains, a holiday was announced in schools and colleges in 11 districts on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)