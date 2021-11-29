Fire breaks out at marriage hall in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
A fire broke out at Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday evening, said the Municipal Corporation.
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:48 IST
A fire broke out at Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday evening, said the Municipal Corporation. No injuries have been reported so far, added the municipal corporation.
Some vehicles in the vicinity were charred in the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
