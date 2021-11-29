I'm proud of my husband: Slain K Palani's wife

Days after Havildar K Palani was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra, his wife P Vanathi Devi said on Sunday that she is proud of her husband.

Havildar K Palani was killed during Chinese attack at easter Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020. He was conferred with Vir Chakra award which was received by his wife Vanathi Devi last week.

Speaking to ANI, Vanathi Devi said, "I am very proud of him, but at the time I'm sad that my husband is not with me. My husband wanted that his son should also join the Indian Army. I am making all the efforts to fulfil his dream. My son is undergoing Silambam and Karate training. If my son wants to join the Indian Army then I will do whatever it takes to fulfil his dream." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)