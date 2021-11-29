Delhi's peak power demand in winter may go upto 5,400 MW, surpassing last two years

Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go upto 5,400 MW, surpassing the peak winter demand of both 2019 and 2020. Last year, it had peaked at 5,021 MW and 5,343 in 2019. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,091 MW and 1,107 MW respectively during last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2,315 MW and 1,140 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively.

According to officials, "BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability for its around 46 lakh consumers during the winter months. The back-bone of BSES' power-supply arrangements during the winter months includes long-term agreements from power plants; including Hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations." Additionally, BSES is also receiving 440+ MW of solar power from SECI, 250 MW of wind power, 25 MW from Waste-to-Energy. It is also being helped by 118 MW+ of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi, said officials.

A BSES official said, "Apart from these, BSES discoms are using avenues like banking, reserve shutdown, power exchange and ensuring sufficient spinning reserves to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply. In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates.'' ''Adding to these, efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which are helping the discom accurately forecast the power demand. BSES discoms will also bank surplus power with other states, which need additional power during the winter months. This banked power will be available during the summer months.'' he added.

It is further said that BRPL proposes to bank upto 452 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On its part, BYPL is expected to bank upto 200 MW with states like Meghalaya, Sikkim and Uttarakhand from whom it had taken the quantum during the summer months. (ANI)

