Carolyn Schwalger appointed as Permanent NZ Representative to UN

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Carolyn Schwalger as Permanent Representative to the New Zealand Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is a founding member of the UN and we have worked hard to ensure our stance on human rights, international peace and security, the environment and development is clearly understood," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Schwalger was responsible for the establishment of the National Emergency Management Agency, serving as the organisation's interim chief executive.

She has served previously as Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative in New York during New Zealand's 2015-16 UN Security Council term and as New Zealand's Commissioner to the Convention for the Conservation of Marine Living Resources where she championed the creation of the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area.

She has also served on the leadership teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Her early career focused on North Asia and included postings in Tokyo and Seoul.

"Ms Schwalger's experience will be crucial in advocating New Zealand government positions in the UN on a wide range of issues," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Sustaining our diplomatic connections is more important than ever as the world emerges from the global pandemic. Through this appointment, New Zealand will continue its efforts to help the UN change and innovate, including for the benefit of small states and those in the Pacific," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)