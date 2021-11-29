Left Menu

Sarah Walsh appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Russia

Sarah Walsh is a career diplomat who has served as High Commissioner to Tonga, as well as completing postings in the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:04 IST
Sarah Walsh appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Russia
Sarah Walsh is a career diplomat who has served as High Commissioner to Tonga, as well as completing postings in the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Sarah Walsh as New Zealand's next Ambassador to Russia.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and Russia have a long-standing relationship, engaging on a range of regional and global interests including disarmament and Antarctica issues. We also work together as members of the East Asia Summit and APEC, and we valued Russia's participation in APEC 2021," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Sarah Walsh is a career diplomat who has served as High Commissioner to Tonga, as well as completing postings in the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. Her most recent roles have been in the Department of the Prime Minister & Cabinet's COVID-19 Group, and in the Foreign Ministry's South & South East Asia Division. She has qualifications in commercial law, science and international development, and has undertaken peacekeeping and aid work in Kosovo and Uganda.

Ms Walsh will also be accredited to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021