Sarah Walsh appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Russia

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Sarah Walsh as New Zealand's next Ambassador to Russia.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and Russia have a long-standing relationship, engaging on a range of regional and global interests including disarmament and Antarctica issues. We also work together as members of the East Asia Summit and APEC, and we valued Russia's participation in APEC 2021," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Sarah Walsh is a career diplomat who has served as High Commissioner to Tonga, as well as completing postings in the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. Her most recent roles have been in the Department of the Prime Minister & Cabinet's COVID-19 Group, and in the Foreign Ministry's South & South East Asia Division. She has qualifications in commercial law, science and international development, and has undertaken peacekeeping and aid work in Kosovo and Uganda.

Ms Walsh will also be accredited to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)