Winter Session: Leaders of oppn parties meet at Parliament House complex

Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday met in the Parliament House complex and discussed their joint strategy to press for a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws and bring a law to legalize MSP to farmers.

Ahead of the Winter Session in Parliament, leaders of 11 opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

However, leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not present. They had indicated that they would not attend the meet.

Among the parties whose leaders were present in the meeting included the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), IUML, Communist Party of India and CPI-M, RSP, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), National Conference (NC) and MDMK.

Some of the opposition members also raised the demand for pressing on the government to grant compensation to the families of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation at Delhi's borders.

Among the leaders who were present at the meeting included Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi (all of the Congress), DMK's Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu, RJD's Manoj Jha, NCP leaders Vandana Chavan, Fauziya and Supriya Sule, CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam of CPI, IUML leaders Mohd Bashir and Abdul Wahab, LJD's MV Shreyams Kumar, MDMKs Vaiko, NC's Hasnain Masoodi and RSP leader NK Premachandran. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past year against the three legislations and demanding they be repealed.

Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP).

