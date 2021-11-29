Over one dozen villages decided not to vote if road demand not met

People from over one dozen villages here have threatened not to cast their votes in the upcoming state assembly elections if their demand for constructing a road was not met.

Hundreds of people from the neighbouring villages held a panchayat (community meeting) in this regard in Chandsamad village under Khatoli Block of the district yesterday. It was decided in panchayat that if their demand for constructing dilapidated Khatoli-Falvada road was not met they will not cast their votes in the assembly polls, said the panchayat convenor Samey Singh.

People from several villages in the district including Anterpura, Aadampur, Chandpuri, Chandsamad, Fahimpur, Jasola, Kathli, Mochdi, Mandwadi, Nagli, Sadharan, Shahpur, Sikheda and Sikanderpur participated in the panchayat.

State assembly polls are due early next year.

