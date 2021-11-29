Left Menu

EU's chair on Iran nuclear talks says 'intense preparatory work' underway

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said on Monday that he had met Chinese, Russian and Iranian negotiators on Sunday and that he would meet the European and U.S. teams on Monday before formal talks later in the day.

"Intense preparatory work ongoing," Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU's foreign service, said on Twitter from Vienna, where a seventh round of talks is due to start.

World powers and Iran are gathering on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, although, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim.

