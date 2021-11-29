Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:26 IST
LS adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by Opposition
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday amid continuous protest by Opposition members over issues pertaining to farmers.

After the initial two adjournments, the House met again at 2 pm but adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued with their protests, raising slogans and holding placards, demanding justice for farmers.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, requested members to allow the House to function but later adjourned it till Tuesday morning.

Earlier, a bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed within minutes of its introduction by Lok Sabha, without a discussion.

Soon after the House reassembled at noon after a brief adjournment on the first day of the Winter Session, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

The opposition came to the Well of the House demanding a debate on the bill and raised slogans and banners. The House could not take up the Question Hour amid protests by Opposition members.

