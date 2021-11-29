Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra, orange alert issued for 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:26 IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra, orange alert issued for 4 districts
IMD issues Orange alert for four districts of Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh. IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, heavy rains have lashed out many parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti and Chittor district on Monday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021