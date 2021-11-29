Sabarimala special counter opened at Kochi airport
A special counter for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims was launched at the Kochi International airport on Monday by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine. Pilgrims can also avail detailed information regarding the pilgrimage Devaswom Board President K Ananthagopan inaugurated the counter, while CIAL Managing Director S Suhas presided over the function.
A special counter for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims was launched at the Kochi International airport on Monday by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine. ''The counter is located at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal and is operated by Dhanlaxmi Bank on behalf of the Board,' Cochin International Airport Limited said in a release. Coupons for Neyyabhishekam, Aravana and Appam prasadams given from Sannidhanam will be available at the airport counter, CIAL said in a release.
Pilgrims can also avail detailed information regarding the pilgrimage Devaswom Board President K Ananthagopan inaugurated the counter, while CIAL Managing Director S Suhas presided over the function. The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on November 15 for the annual two month long pilgrimage season.
