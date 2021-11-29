Left Menu

Sabarimala special counter opened at Kochi airport

A special counter for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims was launched at the Kochi International airport on Monday by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine. Pilgrims can also avail detailed information regarding the pilgrimage Devaswom Board President K Ananthagopan inaugurated the counter, while CIAL Managing Director S Suhas presided over the function.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:52 IST
Sabarimala special counter opened at Kochi airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special counter for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims was launched at the Kochi International airport on Monday by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine. ''The counter is located at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal and is operated by Dhanlaxmi Bank on behalf of the Board,' Cochin International Airport Limited said in a release. Coupons for Neyyabhishekam, Aravana and Appam prasadams given from Sannidhanam will be available at the airport counter, CIAL said in a release.

Pilgrims can also avail detailed information regarding the pilgrimage Devaswom Board President K Ananthagopan inaugurated the counter, while CIAL Managing Director S Suhas presided over the function. The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on November 15 for the annual two month long pilgrimage season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021