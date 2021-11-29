Left Menu

CBI files FIR against pvt firm for cheating Bank

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against a private firm and its directors on the allegations of cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 44.64 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against a private firm and its directors on the allegations of cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 44.64 crore. The case has been registered against M/s Mandeep Industries and its directors and partners Ashish B Talaviya, Kishorbhai H Vaishnavi, Ramjibhai H Gajera, Kalpesh Pravinbhai Talaviya, Bhavesh M Talaviya and several public servants and others.

The CBI said that it was alleged that during the period 2014 to 2020, the accused in pursuance of conspiracy induced the Union Bank of India to sanction various credit facilities including cash credit and term loans amounting to Rs 47.30 crore (approx). It was further alleged that the account of the borrower was later classified as NPA on January 15, 2020, due to non servicing of interest/installments, thereby, causing a loss of Rs 44.64 crore (approx) to Union Bank of India.

CBI conducted searches at seven places including at the office and residential premises of the accused at Upleta and Rajkot in Gujarat which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

