Afghan national found dead in Delhi, accused on the run

The accused in the alleged murder case of an Afghan national has been identified and is currently absconding, said Delhi Police on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The accused in the alleged murder case of an Afghan national has been identified and is currently absconding, said Delhi Police on Monday. According to the police, a PCR call was received on Sunday night that a man was found lying injured and unconscious in Delhi's Wazirabad area.

The police reached the spot and got the injured man admitted to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. "During the investigation, it was found that the name of the deceased, Shiraz is originally from Afghanistan and lives in the Ballimaran area of Delhi and was involved in the business of clothing," the police said.

The police further informed that Shiraz had come to visit a relative in the Wazirabad area, but his body was found in an empty plot near the relative's house. "The injury appears to be a bullet injury but final conclusions will be made after the post-mortem report," the police said.

A case has been lodged and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

