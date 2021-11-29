Two industrial units gutted in fire in Nagpur, no casualty
29-11-2021
Two industrial units were gutted in a major fire in Uppalwadi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday but no casualty is reported, the city civic body said.
The blaze affected a plastic pipe manufacturing company and a tyre repairing unit this morning, an official release said. Both the units were completely gutted in the fire, it said. A total of nine fire tenders brought the fire under control and efforts are underway to douse it.
