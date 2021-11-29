Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: 2 men die after toxic gas leakage in Ramky pharma city

At least two men died after a toxic gas leaked at Ramky pharma city in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, the police informed on Monday.

At least two men died after a toxic gas leaked at Ramky pharma city in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, the police informed on Monday. According to police, the deceased were identified as Durga Prasad and Manikanta.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGM) for post-mortem later. The incident took place when deceased persons opened a pump house in the company and toxic gas leaked from the pump, Paravada inspector said.

The situation was brought under control and the investigation is going on, the police said further. (ANI)

