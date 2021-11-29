Left Menu

47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders consumed daily: Ministry

The government on Monday informed that 47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg and 2.9 lakh of 19 kg LPG cylinders were consumed per day respectively during April to September this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:03 IST
47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders consumed daily: Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday informed that 47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg and 2.9 lakh of 19 kg LPG cylinders were consumed per day respectively during April to September this year. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that During April-September, 2021, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have sold 12308 TMT and 995 TMT of packed domestic and packed NDNE LPG respectively in the country, which works out to 47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg and 2.9 lakh of 19 kg cylinders per day respectively.

According to a press statement from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Revenue from domestic as well as non-domestic LPG cylinders varies from month to month as the retail selling prices are notified by OMCs on the prices of the product in the international oil market and exchange rate of currencies. However, the Government levies 5 % GST on domestic LPG and 18 % on non-domestic LPG. Subsidy on domestic LPG varies from market to market and the applicable subsidy is transferred directly to the bank account of beneficiary upon purchase of refill at non-subsidised price. The subsidy burden is borne by the Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021