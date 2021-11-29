Saudi energy minister not worried about Omicron, Asharq Business reports

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Monday he was not worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant, Asharq Business reported, after crude prices plunged last week on fears the new variant would hammer demand.

He also declined to comment on OPEC+ plans before the group's meeting on production policy this week, it reported.

