Left Menu

Centre will give sufficient relief to flood-hit Puducherry: Lt Governor

She partook of the lunch provided to the inmates during the visit.She told reporters later that the territorial government was persuading the Central team that visited Puducherry recently to see for itself the extent of havoc to provide sufficient funds to Puducherry to tackle the situation.She said she was also in touch with the Home Minister Amit Shah as part of her initiatives to ensure sufficient funds.I am confident that the Centre will provide sufficient funds to tackle the situation, she said.The infrastructure damaged in the torrential rains would also be repaired, she added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:23 IST
Centre will give sufficient relief to flood-hit Puducherry: Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Nov 29 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has said she was confident of the Centre providing sufficient funds to the flood-affected people in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Lt Governor visited a shelter at Lawspet near here on Monday, where the affected people have been accommodated. She partook of the lunch provided to the inmates during the visit.

She told reporters later that the territorial government was persuading the Central team that visited Puducherry recently to see for itself the extent of havoc to provide sufficient funds to Puducherry to tackle the situation.

She said she was also in touch with the Home Minister Amit Shah as part of her initiatives to ensure sufficient funds.

''I am confident that the Centre will provide sufficient funds to tackle the situation,'' she said.

The infrastructure damaged in the torrential rains would also be repaired, she added. The territorial government has sought an interim relief of Rs 300 crore from the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021