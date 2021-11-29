Passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill in Parliament 'real victory of democracy', says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday termed the passage of a bill in Parliament to repeal the three farm laws a ''real victory of democracy'' but questioned the BJP-led Union government's ''silence'' over the demand for a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 19 that the three farm legislations, against which the farmers have been protesting for over a year, will be repealed.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president asked the government to follow democratic norms.

''The repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws in both Houses of Parliament following a year-long intense agitation gave some relief to farmers and is a real victory for the country's democracy. This is a lesson for all governments to conduct themselves democratically, both in and out of the House,'' Mayawati said.

She also questioned the Union government's silence over the other demands of the farmers.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points since November 26, 2020.

On November 21, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella body of farmer unions leading the protests -- had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resume talks on the farmers' six demands, including a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP. ''The Centre is still silent on easing the problems of the farmers, especially the demand of ensuring legal guarantee for MSP. There is a need for a positive initiative by the Centre so that the farmers can return to their homes happily,'' the BSP chief tweeted.

She suggested that the Union government starts talks with the farmers and decide the right policy for the real upliftment of farming and farmers' families so that there is a ''new green revolution'' across the country.

