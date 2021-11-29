France's Darmanin: Ready to hold talks on migrants if Britain serious
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:15 IST
- Country:
- France
France is prepared to talk about migrants with Britain if it wants to hold serious discussions, French interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.
Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on Wednesday when their dinghy deflated in the Channel.
The deaths have deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over Brexit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw
Mbappe hits four as France rout Kazakhstan to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup
Rugby-Unconvincing France see off Georgia ahead of All Blacks test
Rugby-Unconvincing France overpower Georgia ahead of All Blacks test
Rugby-Unconvincing France overpower Georgia ahead of All Blacks test