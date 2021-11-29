Left Menu

France's Darmanin: Ready to hold talks on migrants if Britain serious

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:15 IST
France is prepared to talk about migrants with Britain if it wants to hold serious discussions, French interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on Wednesday when their dinghy deflated in the Channel.

The deaths have deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over Brexit.

