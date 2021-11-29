Left Menu

Five paddy-straw based compressed biogas projects to be set up in Punjab

State-owned Punjab Energy Development Agency PEDA on Monday signed agreements with a Mumbai based private company to set up five paddy straw-based compressed biogas projects in the state.The agreements were signed with EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, according to a government release.These projects will be set up in Jagraon, Moga, Dhuri, Pattran and Phillaur, the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:45 IST
Five paddy-straw based compressed biogas projects to be set up in Punjab
State-owned Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on Monday signed agreements with a Mumbai based private company to set up five paddy straw-based compressed biogas projects in the state.

The agreements were signed with EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, according to a government release.

These projects will be set up in Jagraon, Moga, Dhuri, Pattran and Phillaur, the release said. The company will set up these projects with an investment of about Rs 500 crore on a build, operate and own (BOO) basis. These projects will start commercial production of bio CNG by December 2023 and provide direct and indirect employment to around 7,000 persons.

Once operational, these projects will consume about 3.50 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually, the release said.

