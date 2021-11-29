Iran nuclear negotiator says West must guarantee to not impose new sanctions

Iran's top negotiator insisted on Monday that the United States and its Western allies should offer guarantees to Iran that no new sanctions would be imposed on it in the future.

Speaking to Reuters after the first meeting of the parties remaining to the deal in five months, Ali Bagheri Kani said all the parties in the meeting had agreed that the focus of the talks should be the lifting of sanctions.

The United States was not party to those discussions as Iran has refused to hold direct negotiations with Washington, whose delegation is at a nearby hotel.

