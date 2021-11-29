Left Menu

Will not leave protest site without discussion on MSP, says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

29-11-2021
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He told reporters here that they will discuss other demands after President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to the bill to repeal three farm laws.

The bill to repeal farm laws was passed by Parliament on Monday, the first day of winter session. Tikait said their demands include compensation to families of farmers who died during the protest against three farm laws and quashing of the cases against protesting farmers.

"The government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before a discussion on MSP including other issues," the BKU leader said. He said the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is "a tribute to 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

